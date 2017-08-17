Youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai gets into Oxford University

London: The youngest Nobel Peace laureate and Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai, on Thursday said that she was ‘excited’ for winning a place to study at Oxford University.
Yousafzai said she had been accepted at the prestigious varsity to study Politics, Philosophy, and Economics (PPE).
She joined thousands of other students in Britain in discovering where they will go to university after getting their final school results.
Two prominent Pakistani leaders, the late Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan, are Oxford alumni.
Yousafzai, now 20, came to prominence when a Taliban gunman shot her in the head in 2012, after she was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the Taliban to deny women education. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.
After recovering from the Taliban attack, she has attended school in England.
Yousufzai, now a UN Messenger of Peace and a well-known advocate for girls’ education, joined Twitter on July 7, her last day in school.