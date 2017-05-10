Young Army officer who was abducted from a wedding, killed in Kashmir

Srinagar: A young army officer of the Rajputana Rifles, Ummer Fayaz, who was kidnapped from a wedding on Tuesday night has been killed by terrorists. The 22-year old had bullets in his head and abdomen.

The officer’s body was found in Shopian today morning, around 30 kms from his village Kulgaon. The Kashmiri officer was a product of the revered National Defence Academy (NDA). He was on leave for his cousin’s wedding at his village. He was kidnapped at around 10 pm and later killed.

Army sources said Ummer was part of the NDA hockey team. He was also an excellent volleyball player. He was also chosen for a Young Officers’ course in September.