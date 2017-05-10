Headlines

Young Army officer who was abducted from a wedding, killed in Kashmir

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
army officer

Srinagar: A young army officer of the Rajputana Rifles, Ummer Fayaz, who was kidnapped from a wedding on Tuesday night has been killed by terrorists. The 22-year old had bullets in his head and abdomen.

The officer’s body was found in Shopian today morning, around 30 kms from his village Kulgaon. The Kashmiri officer was a product of the revered National Defence Academy (NDA). He was on leave for his cousin’s wedding at his village. He was kidnapped at around 10 pm and later killed.

Army sources said Ummer was part of the NDA hockey team. He was also an excellent volleyball player. He was also chosen for a Young Officers’ course in September.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
8.5K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
4.2K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
Himachal Himachal
3.2K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
cabbage cabbage
2.8K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
2.3K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
To Top