PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Yogi Adityanath visits Taj Mahal with supporters

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Yogi Adityanath

Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today visited Taj Mahal, in the backdrop of provocative statements made against the 17th century Mughal era monument by some BJP leaders.

He walked down the path leading to Taj Mahal along with State Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi in tight security accompanied by officials and jostling crowds of supporters and entered from the western gate.

Adityanath is the first BJP Chief Minister of the State to visit the monument.

The Chief Minister accompanied by about 500 BJP members including MLAs from western Uttar Pradesh, swept a parking area, in an apparent bid to promote the Swachh Bharat mission.

Over 14,000 policemen were deployed across Agra in view of the Chief Minister’s visit to the Taj Mahal.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.7K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.7K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.2K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top