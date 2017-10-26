Yogi Adityanath visits Taj Mahal with supporters

Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today visited Taj Mahal, in the backdrop of provocative statements made against the 17th century Mughal era monument by some BJP leaders.

He walked down the path leading to Taj Mahal along with State Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi in tight security accompanied by officials and jostling crowds of supporters and entered from the western gate.

Adityanath is the first BJP Chief Minister of the State to visit the monument.

The Chief Minister accompanied by about 500 BJP members including MLAs from western Uttar Pradesh, swept a parking area, in an apparent bid to promote the Swachh Bharat mission.

Over 14,000 policemen were deployed across Agra in view of the Chief Minister’s visit to the Taj Mahal.