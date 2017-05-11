Latest News Update

Yogi Adityanath can’t be prosecuted in riots case, UP Government tells Court

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s top bureaucrat Rahul Bhatnagar told the Allahabad High Court on Thursday that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cannot be prosecuted in a riots case in which he has been accused of making a hate speech in 2007.

Bhatnagar, who is Chief Secretary, told the court that the state’s home department has earlier this month denied permission for the prosecution of Chief Minister Adityanath.

The High Court had summoned Bhatnagar on Thursday to explain the delay in prosecuting five people in the 2007 Gorakhpur riots case, including the Chief Minister, who took oath in March after a massive BJP win in the UP assembly elections.

