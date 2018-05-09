Yet another student commits suicide over poor marks

Angul: Yet another girl student committed suicide for scoring less marks in the annual Matric examination, results of which were declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Monday.

The deceased identified as Sumitra Mirdha of Jhinkibahal village under Kishorenagar police station in the district consumed poison to commit suicide after she secured less marks in the Matric exams.

She was rushed to district headquarters hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared her brought dead.

According to sources, Mirdha’s body will be handed over to her family after completion of autopsy.

With Mirdha’s death, the death toll due to poor performance in Matric exams climbed to three on Wednesday.

Earlier, two more students at Ratalanga village in Jajpur district and Narendrapur village under Seragada block of Ganjam district had taken the extreme step after they failed to excel in the annual High School Certificate (HSC) exam on Monday.