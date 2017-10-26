Yet another farmer commits suicide in Odisha

Bargarh: A farmer allegedly committed suicide due to crop loss in a drought like situation at Malamunda village in Bargarh district of Odisha, police said on Thursday. Indra Bariha consumed poison on Sunday and died at a government-run district headquarters hospital this morning, they said.

Tulasi Bariha, wife of the deceased farmer, said that her husband had taken a loan of Rs one lakh from some private money lenders in the village for paddy cultivation on five acres of land. “He was under severe tension after finding crop loss due to drought and feared that he would not be able to repay the loan. He tried to end life by consuming poison,” she said.

Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout Thursday sought a report on the incident, official sources said. Opposition BJP strongly criticised the state government as the farmer suicide took place just a day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced drought package for farmers.