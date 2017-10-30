Yet another farmer commits suicide in Odisha over crop loss

Bargarh: In yet another incident of farmer suicide in Odisha, a 52-year-old farmer has committed suicide allegedly over crop loss at Tora village under Town Police limits in Bargarh district today.

The deceased farmer, identified as Akshay Dharua, consumed pesticide last night over crop loss and was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital.

He breathed his last this morning at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

According to reports, Akshay had cultivated paddy in around nine acres of land after taking Rs 3 lakh loan from a cooperative society. He was under pressure as the crop was completely damaged due to insects, following which took the extreme step.

Bariha ended his life days after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a special package for the drought-hit farmers of the state.

This is the second farmer suicide report from the district within a week. One Indra Bariha of Malamunda village under Gaisilat block had killed himself on Wednesday by consuming pesticide allegedly due to crop loss.