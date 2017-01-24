‘Yes We Can’ launched project ‘Be the Change’

Bhubaneswar: City based civil society organization ‘Yes We Can’ has launched a project called ‘Be the Change’ and identified 100 lesser known change agents across the state to upscale their dreams, through the endeavour.

Along with other dignitaries, Padmashree Tulasi Munda as the Chief Guest offered floral tribute to the two great sons of the soil Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Surendra Sai on their birth anniversary in the beginning. Founder Sisir Sahoo said that the project envisages profiling 1000 such passionate people, over a decade, who dared to dream and decided their own destiny.

Speaking on the occasion, ‘Sambad’ Editor Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, welcomed the noble venture of the organization and congratulated the change agents for their contribution to the society. He opined that this could probably be an eye opener for politicians and common mass that individuals can make big differences without any support even and can bring positive changes in lives of thousands of people.

A book comprising of the stories of 50 change agents ‘Be the Change’ Volume 1 was released by the guests along with the web portal of the organization. 50 change agents were also felicitated at the event including the Wheelchair Man Jitendra Biswal, Rights Activist for Transgender Community Meera Parida, State’s first community radio station founder NA Shah Ansari, Country’s youngest female Sarpanch Arati Devi.