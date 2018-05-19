Yeddyurappa quits just before floor test

Bengaluru, May 19: The reign of BS Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister of Karnataka ended abruptly as he finally resigned, moments before the assembly was scheduled to vote on his motion seeking the trust of the house.

Yeddyurappa walked to the Raj Bhavan this evening, flanked by 70 MLAs, to hand over his resignation to Governor HR Bhardwaj. A Raj Bhavan statement confirmed that the resignation had been accepted.

At the end of a speech that highlighted about his achievements for Karnataka, Yeddyurappa said it was his dream to be the chief minister at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the nation. He also strongly criticized the Congress.

Yeddyurappa said he is not greedy for power and said that he will work hard to ensure that BJP wins 28 of the 28 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said the decision had been taken by the BJP leadership that did not want any taint of horse-trading on the party in an election year.

The BJP will now meet on August 3 to elect the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.