Yeddyurappa likely to meet governor

Bengaluru, May 19: Hours before a trust vote that will decide whether the minority government of BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa stays or exits after a two-day stint, three Congress lawmakers were reportedly missing in the Karnataka assembly as newly-elected members sworn in on Saturday.

The Congress and Janata Dal Secular have gone to great lengths to protect their 116 legislators, but two Congress members, Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil, have been MIA for two days.

The Congress today tried to have the BJP’s KG Bopaiah removed as interim speaker alleging the party of constant attempts to break its lawmakers. However, the Supreme Court said that live streaming was the best way to ensure transparency.