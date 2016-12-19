Yasin Bhatkal gets death; Masood chargesheeted

New Delhi: In two separate developments, a Special NIA Court in Hyderabad sentenced Indian Mujahedeen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and four others to death while Pathankot terror attack mastermind Masood Azhar along with three others has been chargesheeted.

Sources said Bhatkal along with four others Pakistani national Zia-ur-Rahman and Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi (UP), Tahseen Akhtar alias Monu(Bihar), and Aizaz Saeed Shaik alias Aijaz Shaikh of Maharashtra have been awarded death penalty by the court for their involvement on the twin blasts in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar in February 2013. Eighteen people died and 130 were injured in this incident.

On the other hand NIA, which is probing the Pathankot terror attack has filed a charge sheet against Jaish-e-Mohammad(JeM) chief Masood Azhar and his brother Rauf Asghar and two other top operatives in connection with Pathankot attack.