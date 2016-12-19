PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
National

Yasin Bhatkal gets death; Masood chargesheeted

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
yasin bhatkal

New Delhi: In two separate developments, a Special NIA Court in Hyderabad sentenced Indian Mujahedeen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and four others to death while Pathankot terror attack mastermind  Masood Azhar along with three others has been chargesheeted.masood ajhar

Sources said Bhatkal along with four others Pakistani national Zia-ur-Rahman and Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi (UP), Tahseen Akhtar alias Monu(Bihar), and Aizaz Saeed Shaik alias Aijaz Shaikh of Maharashtra have been awarded death penalty by the court for their involvement on the twin blasts in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar in February 2013.  Eighteen people died and 130 were injured in this incident.

On the other hand NIA, which is probing the Pathankot terror attack has filed a charge sheet against Jaish-e-Mohammad(JeM) chief Masood Azhar and his brother Rauf Asghar and two other top operatives in connection with Pathankot attack.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

A N Jena mayor A N Jena mayor
10.1K
Headlines

Sexual slur video of city Mayor AN Jena viral in social media
RBI rules RBI rules
3.2K
Headlines

RBI comes up with new rules for cash withdrawal
sex scandal of mayor sex scandal of mayor
2.1K
Headlines

Sex Scandal: Allegations of Mayor hand in Rishi’s death
sex scandal sex scandal
1.9K
Headlines

Sex scandal: BJD leaders quiet; Dama Rout says silence best policy
aadhar aadhar
1.9K
Latest News Update

Aadhar link for all savings accounts
To Top