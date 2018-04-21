Yashwant Sinha quits BJP; calls to save democracy

Patna: Former union minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and blamed the condition of the party to be the reason behind his decision.

The BJP veteran who has minced no words in often criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government said, “I’m breaking all my relations with BJP now and I’ll not take any position in the future.”

The senior leader announced that he was quitting the BJP and launching a strong nationwide campaign to save democracy. “Today I am ending all ties with the BJP… I am taking sanyas (retirement) from any kind of party politics”, Yashwant Sinha said in Patna this afternoon.

The former Union Minister said, “I am quitting the BJP because of the party’s condition. As you have already seen the recent Parliament session – it was the shortest session in the history.”

He also made it clear that he will not join any other party rather will now try to unite all non-BJP parties. “I will not join any political party and will have nothing to do with party-politics. I am not an aspirant for any top post and I am making it clear here that I am not at all interested to seek any post,” he added.

The announcement was made during a meeting of Yashwant Sinha’s organization Rashtra Manch. Leaders of the Congress, Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal were present at the meet; so was BJP lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha, who has also been sidelined by the party. Yashwant Sinha made his announcement on the birthday of his son Jayant Sinha, who is a minister in PM Modi’s government.