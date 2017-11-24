Yamaha new MT-09 superbike launched at Rs 10.88 lakh

New Delhi: India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd on Friday launched a new version of its superbike Yamaha MT-09, priced at Rs 10.88 lakh.
The new Yamaha MT-09 is powered by a newly developed 847 cc, 3-Cylinder engine. It is also equipped with anti-lock braking system technology.
The company is targeting youngsters who are stepping up from 600 cc sports model or those who are thinking for downsizing from a large-displacement model.
This model will be imported as a completely built unit by India Yamaha Motor, a company statement said.