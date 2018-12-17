Yair Netanyahu, son of Israeli PM, gets temporary on Facebook for anti-Muslim posts

Jerusalem: Facebook temporarily blocked the page of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu, after he shared previously banned content calling for “all Muslims (to) leave” Israel.

According to reports, Facebook blocked Yair’s account for 24 hours.

In a message posted Thursday on his Facebook page, after the latest flare-up in violence saw at least five Palestinians and three Israelis, including two soldiers, killed in recent days, Yair Netanyahu had called for the expulsion of Palestinians.

“Do you know where there are no attacks? In Iceland and in Japan where coincidentally there are no Muslims,” the prime minister’s son wrote.

In another post, he wrote that there were only two possible solutions for peace, either “all Jews leave (Israel) or all Muslims leave”.

“I prefer the second option,” added the 27-year-old, who has faced criticism of being a grown man living in the prime minister’s residence despite having no official role and benefitting from a bodyguard, a driver, and other perks.

Facebook deleted Yair Netanyahu’s posts, in which he called for “avenging the deaths” of the two Israeli soldiers.

Yair Netanyahu, who shared a screenshot of the earlier post in violation of Facebook’s community rules, took to Twitter to criticise the social networking giant, calling it a “dictatorship of thought”.