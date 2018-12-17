Wynk Music most entertaining app of 2018 on Google Play Store

Bhubaneswar: Airtel’s music streaming app Wynk Music has been rated as ‘Most Entertaining app of 2018’ on Google Play Store.

Launched in 2014 as an OTT app, Wynk Music has emerged as India’s leading music app with one of the highest numbers of active users. Thanks to the explosive growth of smartphones and high-speed data networks, Wynk Music has seen over 100 mn installs.

What truly sets Wynk music apart from the rest is its strong focus on delivering a seamless and intuitive in-app experience. The latest version of Wynk Music, which was released in May 2018, offers users a more personalized and contextual experience.

The all-new Wynk comes with a Radio tab, a dedicated ‘My Music’ tab and a social element with the introduction of Playlists, where users can follow lists created by others, basis their choice. The app also comes with an Artist section that showcases the best of songs from the music artist making it easy for users to navigate.

Wynk Music has partnered with all leading record labels including Hungama, Universal Music, Sony Music, Saregama, Zee Music, Aditya Music, Unisys, Venus, PDL to offer unmatched variety and top entertainment experience to users.

“Our biggest obsession is user experience and we continue to invest and innovate to keep making it better. The love we get from our users is the biggest endorsement for our efforts and we are truly delighted to end 2018 on this high note,” said Sameer Batra, Bharti Airtel CEO (Content and Apps).