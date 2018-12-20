WV Raman appointed Indian women’s team head coach

New Delhi: Former Indian opener WV Raman has been appointed the head coach of Indian women’s cricket team, BCCI sources said on Thursday.

The post was vacated after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to renew the contract of Ramesh Powar, which ended in November.

According to sources, Gary Kirsten was the top choice of BCCI for the top position. However, Kirsten was not ready to give up his job with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, an official said.

Apart from heavyweights like Gary Kirsten and Venkatesh Prasad, Manoj Prabhakar, Dinmirtri Mascrehanas, Herschelle Gibbs, Dav Whatmore and few others had applied for the post.

A former Indian opener, Raman was born on May 23 in 1965 in Madras. He went on to make his first-class debut in 1982/83 season for Tamil Nadu and made his India debut in 1988.

His List A debut came in 1986/87 and in the next season, he found himself making his white-ball debut against West Indies in Kolkata.

Raman went on to play 11 Tests and 27 ODIs. He is keenly remembered for his innings of 114 in the 3rd ODI on the tour of South Africa in 1992/93, where he carried India to the brink of the win in the chase to the target of 215. He was dismissed in 47th over. India chased the target on the first ball of the final over.