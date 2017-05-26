Latest News Update

Wreckage of missing IAF Sukhoi-30 aircraft found near China border

Pragativadi News Service
China

New Delhi: The wreckage of an Air Force Sukhoi Su-30 jet that went missing with two pilots on board has been found in the forests near the China border. There is no sign of survivors.

The plane has been found in a heavily forested area about 60 km from Tezpur in Assam, where it went missing.

The jet took off around 9:30 am on Tuesday and went off the radar near the Doulasang area of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China.

The last contact with the pilots was around 11:30 am, when the aircraft was nearly 60 km north of Tezpur; the wreckage has been found there. The Tezpur Air Force station is located 172 km from the China border.

