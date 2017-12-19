World’s longest wedding dress train sets Guinness Record

Caudry(France): The world’s ‘Longest wedding dress train’ has been unveiled in Caudry, a French town famous for its production of lace, 11 years after the Guinness World Records title was first set there.
According to the Guinness World Records website, the wedding dress train measuring 8,095 metres was made by the Construction Company Dynamic Projects. 15 volunteers spent two months in stitching the individual pieces of the train. The individual pieces were then sewed together to form the whole train.
The team also incorporated part of the previous record-breaking garment that measured 1,203.9 metres.
The white lace dress is almost long enough to cover the Mount Everest.
The measuring was overseen by professional surveyor Christophe Dumont of Cabinet Caron-Briffaut and Guinness World Records adjudicator Rob Molloy, who presented a certificate to the company.
Afterwards, the stunning wedding dress train was cut into segments and sold, with all the money being donated to Telethon charities.