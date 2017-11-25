World’s largest dining hall at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace decked for Modi-Ivanka dinner

Hyderabad: Taj Falaknuma, the palace hotel where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting a dinner for United States President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump and other delegates in Hyderabad on November 28.

Ivanka will not only have a dinner at Nizam’s famous ‘101 Dining Hall’, the world’s largest dining hall but also get the opportunity to see the magnificent palace.

The grand hall has sophisticated wood interiors, ornate crystal chandeliers, and acoustics that let visitors hear whispers from one corner of the room to another, according to sources.

Notably, Ivanka Trump is flying to India next week to attend a business conclave.

According to sources, Ivanka Trump would be arriving in the early hours of 28th (Tuesday). Then Ivanka Trump and PM Modi will be dining with selected 100 guests.

Before the dinner, Ivanka Trump, a former model and considered among her father’s most influential advisers, will address the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) along with PM Modi at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

2000 police personals will be deployed for this event, sources said.

The state government is spending Rs 8 crore on organising the summit, dinner and transport arrangements.