World’s highest bridge opens in China

Beijing: The world’s highest bridge has opened to traffic in China on Thursday. It connecting two provinces in the mountainous southwest and reducing travel times by as much as three-quarters.

As per sources, The Beipanjiang bridge is 1,854 ft (565 meters) tall and is constructed above the Beipan River gorge in southwestern China. The massive bridge connects the remote provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou, cutting the travel times between Xuanwei in Yunnan to Shuicheng in Guizhou from more than four hours to around one.

At a cost of 1.023 billion yuan (approximately $140 million), the bridge took three years to complete. It’s part of the Hangrui Highway, a national motorway that connects southern China’s Hangzhou city with Ruili city, which lies on the border between China and Myanmar.

Notably, Several of the world’s highest bridges are in China, although the world’s tallest bridge measured in terms of the height of its own structure, rather than the distance to the ground remains France’s Millau viaduct at 343 metres.