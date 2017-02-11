World’s heaviest woman weighing 500 kg lands in Mumbai for surgery

Headlines

Mumbai: Eman Ahmed (36), one of the heaviest women in the world, onSaturday landed in Mumbai for weight reduction treatment.

500-kg Egyptian Eman, who is scheduled to undergo a bariatric surgery and subsequent treatment in Mumbai, arrived with Sister Shaimaa Ahmed.

As per reports, Iman was diagnosed with elephantiasis soon after she was born. Her birth weight was a staggering 5 kilograms.

She has not been able to come out of her home last 25 years because of her massive weight. For this reason, authorities have arranged and modified a special Egypt Air Airbus 300-600 freighter aircraft that will fly the lady to India.

A special bed was also created to transport her sources said. She is being transported by a fully equipped truck, which will be followed by an ambulance and a police escort to Saifee Hospital where a special room has been created for her.

Reportedly, this surgery will be conducted free of cost.

