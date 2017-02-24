World’s heaviest woman loss 50 kilos in 12 days

Mumbai: In just 12 days, the World’s heaviest woman, Eman Ahmed, who is currently undergoing weight loss treatment at Saifee hospital in Mumbai, has already lost 50 kilos.

The 37-year old is now able to lift her arms and also grips something and holds herself up.

Currently, she is on a strict diet and also undergoing 90 minute physiotherapy sessions. Her first surgery is less than two weeks away.

Doctors at the hospital are aiming to bring Eman’s weight down to 200 kg in 2017 itself. She couldn’t sleep for more than 3 hours previously, is now managing a full eight hour sleep cycle.