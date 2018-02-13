On World Radio day, PM Modi says “Radio brings people closer”

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who connects with people across the country via his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” radio programme, on Tuesday extended his greetings on World Radio Day to all those associated with the world of radio and listeners.
On #WorldRadioDay, I convey my greetings to all those associated with the world of radio, which includes those working in the industry and the listeners. May this medium always remain a focal point of learning, discovering, entertaining and growing together.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2018
The radio brings us closer and I am continuously experiencing this through #MannKiBaat. Here is where you can hear all the episodes. https://t.co/FT9rjXtMni #WorldRadioDay
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2018
Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani also conveyed her greetings on the occasion.
Radio is still the most dynamic, reactive and engaging medium there is, adapting to 21st-century changes and offering new ways to interact and participate.
India’s National Broadcaster and also the premier Public Service Broadcaster, All India Radio (AIR), is one of the largest broadcasting organisations in the world in terms of the number of languages of broadcast and the spectrum of socio-economic and cultural diversity it serves.
Radio, a powerful communication tool and a low-cost medium, is specifically suited to reach remote communities and vulnerable people — the illiterate, the disabled, women, youth and the poor, while offering a platform to intervene in the public debate, irrespective of people’s educational level.
UNESCO has called on all radio stations around the world to showcase the beauty of sports in all of its diversity.