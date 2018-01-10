World Bank projects 7.3% growth rate of India in 2018

Washington: India has “enormous growth potential” compared to other emerging economies, the World Bank said today, as it projected country’s growth rate to 7.3 per cent in 2018 and 7.5 for the next two years.

India, despite initial setbacks from demonetisation and GST, is estimated to have grown at 6.7 per cent in 2017, according to the 2018 Global Economics Prospect released by the World Bank in Washington on Tuesday.

In all likelihood, India is going to register higher growth rate than other major emerging market economies in the next decade, according to a source.

The source said in comparison with China, which is slowing, the World Bank is expecting India to gradually accelerate.

“On the productivity side, India has enormous potential with respect to secondary education completion rate. All in all, improved labour market reforms, education and health reforms as well as relaxing investment bottleneck will help improve India’s prospects,” the source further added.

In 2017, China grew at 6.8 per cent, 0.1 per cent more than that of India, while in 2018, its growth rate is projected at 6.4 per cent. And in the next two years, the country’s growth rate will drop marginally to 6.3 and 6.2 per cent, respectively, according to reports.