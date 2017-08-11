PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Uncategorized

World Athletics Championship: Davinder Kang defies odds, first Indian to enter finals

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Davinder

London: Davinder Singh Kang became the first Indian to qualify for the final round of the javelin throw in the World Championships with a terrific display with his third attempt, just about managing to go past the qualifying mark on Thursday in London.

Kang, who was carrying a shoulder injury, cleared the automatic qualification mark of 83 metres in his third and final throw as he sent the iron spear to a distance of 84.22 metres. He recorded an 82.22-metre throw in his opening attempt and then came up with 82.14-metre in his second.

“After I came to know that Neeraj did not qualify (for the final round), I wanted to qualify for the final round. I wanted to do something for the country; I wanted to do something which no Indian has done before. By the grace of God, I did,” Kang said after his race.

“I have been carrying a right shoulder injury which I sustained in May during the Indian Grand Prix but it is not that a big problem. Our team masseur put these straps today and I am OK. But, I had to ask my friend Sri Lankan competitor [Waruna Rankoth Pedige] to do some stretching before my third and final throw,” he said, while displaying his right shoulder injury.

“It (injury) will be all right after tomorrow’s rest. I want to give my best in the final round on August 12 and win a medal for the country,” he added.

Kang was tested positive for marijuana in June but was named in the 25-member Indian team as the banned substance was in the specified list of the WADA Code and does not attract automatic suspension.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

BMC BMC
1.2K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.1K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
gas leak tragedy gas leak tragedy
872
Headlines

Rourkela LPG gas leak tragedy: Injured woman dies
Journalist Journalist
808
Crime

Attack on Journalist: Critically injured victim rushed to Capital Hospital
Bhitarkanika Bhitarkanika
801
State at Large

Baby crocs emerge out of eggshells in Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary
To Top