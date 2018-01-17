Work starts for Saheed Nagar multi-level car parking

Bhubaneswar: Work for the Saheed Nagar multi-level car parking (MLCP) started yesterday. The work will be completed by January 2019.

The city is going to have two MLCPs. While one is planned at Saheed Nagar, the other one will come up in Unit II area and both will be under the Smart City Project.

The Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) building shall consist of two basements, ground and above floors of construction. The car parking building shall have lower and upper basement, and ground and above floors that will accommodate minimum 250 nos. Equivalent Car Spaces (ECS). All the floors above the parking floors shall be commercial floors covering minimum 38,000 Sq. ft. commercial saleable space. The building will be developed in accordance with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Norms making the building eligible for GRIHA 3-star certification.

The building shall be designed taking into consideration the accessibility and efficiency of vehicular movement for MLCP area in compliance with prevailing building standards, fire norms and structural standards. The building shall be suitably designed for senior citizen, children, and differently able people based on prevailing norms and standards. The building shall be equipped with intelligent building management system inclusive of emergency facilities, smart utilities etc. The provision for solar roof top installation shall be kept.

The building facade shall be aesthetically attractive. The building envelop shall be designed taking into consideration the thermal comfort and climatic conditions of Bhubaneswar.

The MLCP building in Unit II area is envisaged to have 450 Equivalent Car Space (ECS) in the two basements, ground floor as well as first, second and third floors, while the three upper floors (4, 5 & 6) will be built as commercial spaces. Equivalent Car Space (ECS) is a unit of measuring an area to hold passenger cars.

BENEFIT:

It may be mentioned here that both the MLCPs will be connected to the Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC) in future. As ICOMC will work towards integrating all city operations through an integrated IT platform, people can book parking space for their cars in advance, before starting their journey from home as in future the city might face difficulties from space crunch in parking lots.

For example, if a couple is going to the market to purchase things and dine out, they can book their time in advance, do the shopping and then dining and for all these the parking could be booked in advance from the comfort from their home so that they need not require waiting near the parking area. With an exponential rise in the number of cars and two-wheelers, this would be of great help.