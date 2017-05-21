Work on 3T formula: CM Naveen to Council of Ministers

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: On the completion of 3 years of fourth term of BJD government in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik convened a meeting of council of ministers today.

On the day CM Pattnaik advised the ministers to work sincerely by following 3T formula – Team work, Transparency and Technology.

He even proposed some action plan to be carried forward by Council of Ministers. He advised to resolve these and carry forward. Naveen said that the government­­ does not believe in sloganeering but in actual work.

Patnaik also discussed regarding the draft proposal on constitution of a Language Commission for proper implementation of the Odisha Official Language Act-1954.

Naveen said that BJD have been repeatedly blessed by the people of Odisha. In a democracy, elections are the ultimate test of the faith of people.  So the ministers should work sincerely in the interest of people.

