Women’s quota: INLD leader Abhay Chautala all praise for Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Senior Indian National Lokdal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala appreciated Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for passing the resolution for 33% reservation to women.

In a letter to the CM, the leader of opposition in Haryana assembly said, “I am in receipt of your letter and highly appreciate your resolution passed by the Odisha State Assembly for providing 33% reservation to women in assemblies and parliament.”

“No doubt the women were not provided suitable opportunities in political era and were treated as weaker section of society which resulted anguish among the women,” he added.

Chautala said the Indian National Lokdal already providing 33% opportunities for the allotment of the tickets to the women during Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

“I appreciate your efforts from the core of my heart and promise as and when Indian National Lokdal will come into power in Haryana, the party will also pass legislation for providing 33% resolution for women,” he said.

“I will be happy to communicate you that if our Parliament and State Assemblies will pass the legislation in favour of providing 33% to women then the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi will come in true shape for providing justice to the weaker section of the society i.e. women,” he added.