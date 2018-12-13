Women’s quota bill: BJD delegation meets Harsimrat Badal

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today met Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal in Delhi seeking her support for 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and State Assemblies.

The delegation comprising party Vice President Surya Narayan Patro and Member of Parliament Tathagatha Satpathy handed a letter of BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to Badal seeking support from her party Shriromani Akali Dal for ensuring 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and State Assemblies.

Badal responded very positively to this issue and during discussions with the delegation mentioned that her party is very appreciative of this initiative by the BJD President.

As decided earlier by the BJD President, delegations from the party are visiting 22 national and regional parties across India, seeking their support in ensuring 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and State Assemblies.