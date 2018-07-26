Women’s Hockey World Cup: India lose 0-1 to Ireland

London: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team were left disappointed as they lost 0-1 to Ireland in their second Pool B match of the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 campaign here at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Thursday.

It was a tough defeat for the Indian team as they created more chances and had more shots on goal, but the Irish showed grit and efficiency as Anna O’Flanagan scored the only goal of the match in the 13th minute.

The Indian team started the match well as they attacked the Irish team through the right flank, creating a couple of chances. The World No. 10 team won their first Penalty Corner of the competition in the 4th minute through skipper Rani as she was stopped in her path by an Irish defender. However, the resulting drag-flick by Gurjit Kaur was deflected away by the first Irish rusher.

Ireland started to maintain possession towards the latter stages of the first quarter and won themselves their first PC in the 12th minute as India’s Deep Grace Ekka blocked an Irish forward in her tracks. The resulting drag-flick by Deirdre Duke was deflected towards the left of Indian Goalkeeper Savita by Anna O’Flanagan to give the Irish the lead. Moments later, India were awarded their second PC in the 14th minute; but Gurjit’s drag-flick was again stopped by the first Irish rusher as the World No. 16 team took their lead into the break.

The second quarter saw the Ireland side attack their opponents again, winning back-to-back PCs in the 19th minute. Indian Goalkeeper Savita made a fine save on the second occasion after the first of the two drag-flicks was blocked by an Indian defender. It was a difficult period for the Indian team as the Irish defenders seemed happy to sit back with possession and wait to play long-balls towards their attackers.

However, in the 25th minute, the Indian team were awarded their third PC after Captain Rani created space for herself in the striking circle, getting her shot away which came off an Irish foot. Gurjit Kaur’s drag-flick was deflected away for a long corner by Irish defender Hannah Matthews on the line.

India had another opportunity in the next minute, but Namita Toppo’s shot from the left flank was parried away by Irish Goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran. The Indian team started to create more opportunities, but could not find an equaliser as Ireland took their one-goal advantage into the half-time break.

In the 34th minute, Vandana Katariya had a glorious opportunity to shoot off the reverse, but Ireland’s Watkins made an important tackle to clear the threat away. The next minute saw Ireland’s O’Flanagan make a darting run from the right flank but Savita’s interception made sure that the Irish did not have a shot. India won their fourth PC in the 38th minute, but Ireland’s McFerran made a diving save on her right to deny the Indian defender Gurjit.

India’s constant attacking saw them win another PC in the next minute as the Irish Goalkeeper kicked the ball too high, but Gurjit’s dragflick was adjudged to be dangerous as it hit the thigh of the first rusher. In the 44th minute, the Indian team were awarded their sixth PC of the match, but to Captain Rani’s disappointment, her drag-flick was kept out by the Irish defence.

The Indian Women’s Hockey team will take on USA on July 29.