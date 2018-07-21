Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018: India held to 1-1 draw by England

London (England): England fought back to seal a late 1-1 draw against India in their opening match of the Women’s Hockey World Cup in London.

England threw everything forward after Neha Goyal’s first-half goal, and it looked as though the hosts were set for a shock defeat as India survived a number of penalties.

But with seven minutes left on the clock, Lily Owsley struck low from close range after an Indian clearance was blocked to secure a vital draw.

The opening match also saw Indian midfielder Namita Toppo reach the milestone of completing 150 International Caps for the country.

The 23-year-old from Odisha made her International debut for the Senior team in the FIH Champions Challenge I in Dublin in the year 2012 aged just 17.

The 23-year-old is a product of the Sports Hostel, Panposh, Rourkela which is located in her native state of Odisha. The young midfielder first represented her state team in 2007 and her performances in the domestic competitions saw her getting selected for the Girls U-18 Hockey Asia Cup in Bangkok, Thailand held in 2011 where the Indian team won the Bronze Medal.