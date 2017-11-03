PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Women wing of BJD stages dharana near Raj Bhavan against LPG price hike

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of members of Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD), the women wing of the ruling BJD, on Friday staged a dharana near Raj Bhavan here protesting against the recent price hike of the cooking gas (LPG) by the Centre.

The Price of Non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) and Subsidised LPG have been hiked by 93 rupees and 4 rupees 50 paise per cylinder respectively from Wednesday.

It became the 19th increase in rates since July 2016 when the union government decided to eliminate subsidy on the cooking gas by raising prices every month.

