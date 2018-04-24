Women safety our top priority: Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: Safety and security of women is the top priority of the State Government. Rape cases are being considered as Red Flag cases and special lawyers will be appointed, Parliamentary Affairs minister Bikram Keshari Arukh on behalf of the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik informed Assembly today.

Apart from this, police have been directed to take immediate action on these complaints, the minister said adding the accused in three rape cases in Cuttack, two in Kendrapara and one in Soro have been arrested.

Conviction rate in rape cases has increased to 16.90% in 2017, the minister said.

Earlier in the day, Opposition leader, Narasingha Mishra had questioned on safety and security arrangements for people on court premises.

Government chief whip Amar Prasad Satpathy said that the government will take concrete steps to ensure security within court premises.