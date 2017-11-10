Women looters’ gang busted; 3 held in city

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate of Police on Thursday busted a gang of women looters and arrested three girls in connection with an attempt to loot a man here.

The modus operandi of these girls was either to ask for a lift from two wheelers or hire a taxi identifying lone commuters and loot them on the way.

Police sources informed the girls had hired a taxi at Master Canteen Square to go to Chandrasekharpur. But as the driver started the car, he was threatened by the girls to keep going as they looted him of cash and valuables.

They even threatened to accuse him of molestation if he did not heed to their demands. But the man stopped the car and screamed for help. Hearing his shouts; locals gathered at the spot and informed the cops immediately. The police rushed to the spot and arrested the three girls.

“We have started our investigation and are trying to find out whether there are more persons involved in the racket, said the police.”