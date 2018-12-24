Women in Jagatsinghpur block protest against illegal liquor sale

Jagatsinghpur: Scores of women from Dihasahi in Erasama block in the district today staged a protest alleging failure of officials to curb illegal liquor sale in the area.

According to sources, over hundreds of woman from different self-help groups (SHGs) in the district staged the anti-liquor protest by burning tyres and disrupting vehicular movement.

Despite repeated complaints against the illicit brewing traders, the excise department officials failed to nab the traders in the region. Following this, the members of the outfit stage demonstrations said a source.

The agitators said that the district administration should to take immediate action to curb the illegal liquor trade in the area.