Women held captive, gang-raped by seven men in Bihar

Patna: In yet another rape case, a 30-year-old woman was held captive for two days at a poultry farm and gang-raped by seven men in Punpun near the Bihar capital, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at an under-construction poultry farm at Bareipur village under Punpun police station area. Two of the seven accused were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The woman, who hailed from Mansurpur in the neighbouring Vaishali district, was engaged as a cook at the poultry farm. “She was held captive by seven men, including the labour contractor, and they raped her one by one for two days. She managed to escape on Monday evening and approached police,” said a police official.

Her complaint was registered and she was admitted at a nursing home at Punpun. Police started conducting raids at the poultry farm immediately after receiving the complaint, but managed to arrest two of the seven accused on Tuesday. All workers have fled the farm after the cops raided the premises.“Some of the accused have been identified, all of them would be arrested soon.