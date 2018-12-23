Women group ready to offer darshan at Sabarimala

Sabarimala: Protests again have broken out in the temple town of Sabarimala here in Kerala on Sunday as 11 women from the banned age group of 10 to 50 years have reached to offer darshan.

The women have reached Pamba and ready to trek uphill for paying obeisance at Lord Ayyappa temple.

With the annual Mandala Puja a few days ahead, the women group from Tamil Nadu are reportedly adamant as they will not return without offering darshan at the temple.

Noteworthy that Sabarimala has been witnessing protests by Hindu groups since the September 28 of the apex court verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the shrine.