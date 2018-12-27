Women Congress Activists Clash With Police At Odisha Minister’s Residence

Bhubaneswar: Scores of women Congress activists clashed with police on Thursday as they were stopped from barging into Odisha Agriculture & Panchayati Raj Minister Pradeep Maharathy’s residence.

The incident took place this morning when the activists of Congress’ women’s wing marched to the minister’s house and allegedly hurl tomatoes & eggs protesting Maharathy comments on Pipili Gang Rape verdict.

Following the scuffle, the security forces deployed in front of the minister’s house made 40 preventive arrests and pacified the other activists, informed Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police ACP SK Singh.

“Action will be taken as per law and cases will also be registered against those involved in the egg-hurling incident,” Singh further said.

The State Mahila Congress activists have demanded that the minister should apologise and step down from the post for insensitive statements on the Pipili Gang Rape issue. They have also threatened to intensify the protest if their demands are not fulfilled.

It may be mentioned here that a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped at Arjungoda village in Pipli police limits of Puri district on November 29, 2011. She died at the SCB Medical College and Hospital on June 21, 2012, after spending more than four months in coma.

The case had triggered a political storm in the state leading to the resignation of the then agriculture minister Pradeep Maharathy.

On December 24, the court of the additional district judge, Bhubaneswar acquitted the two accused brothers—Sukant Pradhan and Prashant—due to lack of evidence against them.

The following day, the Odisha minister while talking to media persons welcomed the court’s judgement. Maharathy also expressed his sorrow for such an unfortunate incident.

However, the minister’s media reaction did not go well with the Congress, and hundreds of activists staged a demonstration in front of his residence today demanding his resignation.