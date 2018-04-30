Women allegedly gang raped,Video Uploaded on social media in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: In a horrific incident, a women was allegedly gang raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh and a mobile phone Video gone viral in social media,showing a women being sexually assaulted by two men. The police in Kannauj have started an investigation into the video, after the woman’s family registered a case alleging the two men uploaded the video of the incident.

Reportedly, On April 24, the woman was gang-raped, said her sister. “If the accused are not hanged or given life imprisonment, we will give up our lives,” the sister said.

The two accused have been identified as Talib and Salman, both residents of the same locality, say police sources. Reports say, the woman had gone to fetch water from a well in the area, when she was assaulted by the two men. She apparently did not tell her parents immediately due to fear of neighbours defaming her family.

The incident came to light when the men allegedly uploaded the video on social media, after which the woman along with her family immediately went to the local police station and filed a case. The police have said they will track the two accused soon.

Last September, a 19-year-old college student was sexually assaulted by her boyfriend and his friends, who circulated among themselves, a disturbing video and uploaded it on the social media. The three men were arrested in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.