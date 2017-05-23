Woman’s body with injury marks found in Rairangpur

Baripada: In a shocking incident, the dead body of an unidentified woman was found from a nullah near Rairangpur Link Road in Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

Sources said some locals spotted the body and informed the police. Some injury marks were also found on the body of the woman. However, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The police, who rushed to the spot, said a forensic team is on its way and after they collect evidence from the crime scene, the body would be sent for postmortem.

According to preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of rape and murder.