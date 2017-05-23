State at Large

Woman’s body with injury marks found in Rairangpur

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rairangpur

Baripada: In a shocking incident, the dead body of an unidentified woman was found from a nullah near Rairangpur Link Road in Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

Sources said some locals spotted the body and informed the police.  Some injury marks were also found on the body of the woman. However, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The police, who rushed to the spot, said a forensic team is on its way and after they collect evidence from the crime scene, the body would be sent for postmortem.

According to preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of rape and murder.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

sex sex
2.5K
Twin City

Sex trade: Twin City police seals 7 buildings including hotels, parlours, private houses
Minaketan Minaketan
2.3K
Entertainment

Gov gives up Rs 1 lakh cheque to Kanchanbala, wife of Odia actor Minaketan Das
Padmalaya Nanda Padmalaya Nanda
1.8K
Entertainment

Naveen wishes luck to Little Miss Universe finalist Padmalaya Nanda
Ransomware Ransomware
1.8K
Headlines

Ransomware Cyber attack first hits Berhampur city hospital in Odisha
BSNL BSNL
1.6K
Business

BSNL offers unlimited data for 3 days to existing and new subscribers
To Top