Woman trampled to death by jumbo in Jharsuguda village

Jharsuguda: A woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Bhoimunda village under Brajrajnagar police limits in Jharsuguda district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Bharti Jhadiya (33), of the same village.

According to sources, Bharti was out of her house for daily household works when she came across the wild jumbo. Before she could do anything, the elephant crushed her to death.

On being informed, local police along with the forest officials reached the spot and launched an operation to drive away the pachyderm from the village.

Brajrajnagar police have registered a case in this connection.

In another incident of elephant menace, an elephant strayed into CDA area in Cuttack this morning spreading panic among the people. On intimation, police and forest department officials reached the spot to drive away the pachyderm.