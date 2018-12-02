Woman thrashed by husband, dies at SCBMCH

Cuttack: A woman, who was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital here, after being allegedly thrashed by her husband, succumbs to her injuries while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as a resident of Panasia under Padmapur area in Jajpur district.

According to sources, the woman had sustained critical injuries after she was allegedly thrashed by her husband on November 24.

She was then admitted to the SCBMCH in Cuttack for treatment. However, the woman succumbed to her injuries today.