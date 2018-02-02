Woman stabbed to death by nephew in Khordha

Khordha: In a shocking incident, a woman was brutally stabbed to death by his nephew over a family feud in Jatni Municipal area in Khordha district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sabita Swain, wife of Tukuna Swain.

According to reports, a bitter argument erupted between Sabita and her brother-in-law’s son Bikash Swain this morning over some family issue. The argument turned ugly and Bikash lost his cool. In a fit of rage Bikash took out a knife from home and stabbed his aunty repeatedly. He fled the spot soon after the crime.

Profusely bleeding Sabita was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) by her family members immediately where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered at the Jatni Police Station and the investigation is underway.