Woman, son killed in road mishap in Angul

Angul:  In a tragic road mishap, two members of a family were killed and another sustained critical injury when the car they were travelling overturned near Atharphutia Square under Thakurgarh police limits in Angul district on today morning.

While the identities of the deceased are yet to known, they are believed to be mother and son (2).

According to sources, the driver of the vehicle (OD-28-0136) lost control over the wheels while taking a turn at Atharphutia Square following which the car skid off the road and turn turtle. The mother-son died on the spot, while the father being critically injured was rushed to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital by some locals. His condition is stated to be critical.

