Woman who was set on fire after rape by father-in-law, dies

Bhubaneswar: The 21-year-old woman, who was set ablaze after getting raped by her father-in-law at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district succumbed to her burn injuries on Saturday night while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jamshedpur.

The woman had sustained nearly 95 percent burn injuries and was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The accused Gopal Chandra Khemka had allegedly tried to rape his daughter-in-law finding her alone in the house and later attempted to kill by setting her ablaze in a bid to conceal the heinous crime on Friday.

The prime accused Gopal has been arrested by Rairangpur police from Jamshedpur after the father of the deceased woman lodged a complaint.

“A case has been registered against four persons including the prime accused in connection with the incident under IPC sections 302, 376 and 498 (a). Further investigation into the matter is on”, said a senior police official.