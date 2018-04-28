Woman quack killed in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A woman quack was found dead by crushing her head in Kankalanda village under Gondia Police Station area in Dhenkanal district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Goli Sahu (55), a resident of Bainsia village of the same district.

It is alleged that some unidentified miscreants have brutally killed the victim after entering into her ‘ashram’ in Dandaragagadi forested area for past few years where she lived.

She was found dead by a local who turned up at her place for consultation in the morning. The deceased was found in a pool of blood with grievous head injury. It is suspected that she was crushed to death by stone.

A team of Gondia Police led by Dhenkanal Sadar SDPO Sheikh Abdul reached the spot and conducted preliminary investigation with the help of scientific squad.

Though the exact reason behind her murder is yet to be established, some locals claimed that a dispute was running on the piece of land on which the ‘ashram’ had been set up and this could have led to the crime.