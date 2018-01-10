Headlines

Woman naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

Pragativadi News Service
naxal

Sukma: Intensifying anti-naxal operations, security forces have killed a female naxal in an encounter in the forests of Bade Kedwal and Tumalpad in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

According to reports, the joint operation was conducted by District Reserve Group (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“Huge amount of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the spot”, SP Abhishek Meena said.

The identity of the deceased Naxal is yet to be known.

The search operation in the area is underway.

