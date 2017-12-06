Woman, minor daughter killed in road mishap in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: In a tragic road mishap, a woman and her seven-year-old daughter were killed at Balipatna under Tirtol police limits here in the district today.

According to sources, the road accident occurred when a speeding truck hit a bike from rear on which the woman and her daughter were travelling along with a relative. They were on their way to Balipatna from Tirtol.

The deceased duo identified as Pramila died on the spot and her daughter succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the Manijanga Community Health Centre (CHC). The biker’s health condition is said to be critical.

Tension prevailed in the area after the incident as relatives of the deceased along with irate locals staged a road blockade demanding arrest of the absconding truck driver and compensation for kin of the deceased.