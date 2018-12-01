Woman Maoist gunned down in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar forest

Bastar: Ahead of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week, a woman Maoist was gunned down following a gunfight that took place between the ultras and the security forces on Saturday in Elengana forest in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

The deceased rebel, identified as Laxmi was carrying an award of Rs 1 lakh on her head.

Following the encounter, security personnel also seized a gun and explosives from her possession.

Meanwhile, the Naxals of Bastar division have put up banners to observer the PLGA week from December 2 to 8. The Naxals have urged to oppose the public welfare schemes of the government and pay homage to the slain members.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and recovered the posters and banners put up by the Maoist organisation.