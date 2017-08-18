Woman Maoist carrying Rs 4 lakh bounty on head surrenders before Odisha police

Malkangiri: A hardcore woman Maoist cadre today surrendered before police in Odisha’s Malkangiri district. She was carrying a bounty of Rs 4 lakh on her head, police said.

She has been identified as Somey Sodhi (33), was working as ACM in Boipariguda Area Committee of Malkangiri-Vishakha-Koraput Border Division of outlawed CPI (Maoist) organisation from 2005 to 2017.

Sodhi, hailing from Edikonda village in the district, was suspectedly involved in several incidents of murder, including killing of 2 BSF personnel at Kaliajodi forest in 2016, blasting of vehicle carrying SOG personnel at Mantriamb in 2010, arsoning mobile phone towers and exchange of fire with security forces.

Sodhi shall get monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of Odisha government, police informed.